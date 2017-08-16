Peter Molyneux's The Trail out on Steam today

The Trail comes out on PC via Steam today priced £10.

First launched on mobile devices late in 2016, The Trail is the latest game from 22cans, the studio founded by Peter Molyneux.

The idea behind the game is for players to explore, collecting, crafting and trading as they make their way to a frontier town called Eden Falls, one camp at a time. (Check out Christian Donlan's impressions of the mobile version of The Trail for more.)

The PC version has a number of features the mobile version does not, including challenges and character skill upgrade trees. PC players a;lso have to balance what they carry in their packs against how fast and far they can travel. Bigger items are heavier and slow you down, whereas smaller items are lighter and thus your character can travel faster.

Elsewhere, the weather affects player progress. Extreme cold requires additional food, for example. Muddy terrain slows progress.

When you reach Eden Falls you can set up shop as one of five professions, each with its own skill tree. The professions are Explorer, Hunter, Lumberjack, Cook and Tailor.

"Our goal with The Trail: Frontier Challenge was to take the core gameplay and narrative of The Trail on mobile, and reimagine it for Steam players," said Peter Molyneux, Creative Director, 22cans.

The Trail is the third game from 22cans, following Curiosity - What's Inside the Cube? and Godus. Prior to founding the studio, Molyneux worked at Microsoft-owned developer Lionhead on the Fable series.