Battlefield 1 gets perks soon

The Battlefield series has had perks, or specialisations, for some time. Battlefield 3 and 4 had them, but Battlefield 1 launched without them. Now, 10 months after the game came out, they're about to be slotted into Battlefield 1.

In a post on the Battlefield subreddit, DICE's Jojje "Indigow(n)d" Dalunde said specialisations work differently in Battlefield 1 than they did in previous games. In Battlefield 1, they're broken down into two different variants: generic and kit specific. Every class has access to seven generic specialisations and two kit specific specialisations.

All players start with three specialisations by default: Flak, Cover and Quick Regen. You unlock other perks by completing new service assignments, which are due out as part of the new In the Name of the Tsar expansion. DICE didn't say much about the new service assignments, but the expectation is they will be class-specific challenges.

Here's the list of all the specialisations.

Generic:

Flak: Incoming damage from explosions is reduced by 15 per cent.

Cover: Incoming suppression is reduced by 25 per cent.

Quick Regen: Decrease time before Out of Combat Heal by 20 per cent.

Quick Unspot: Decrease length of time you are Spotted by two seconds.

Bayonet Training: Bayonet charge lasts one second longer and recovers one second quicker.

Hasty Retreat: Increase your maximum sprint speed by 10 per cent whilst you are Suppressed.

Camouflage: When moving slowly or stationary you are invisible to Spot Flares.

Assault:

Juggernaut: Your Gas Mask also reduces explosive damage by 15 per cent (does stack).

Controlled Demolition: TNT is now detonated sequentially.

Medic:

Stimulant Syringe: Reviving an ally give you both a 20 per cent sprint speed for eight seconds (does not stack).

Concealed Rescue: Downed Squad Mates within 20m drop smoke to cover their revival (40s cooldown).

Support:

Unbreakable: Incoming suppression is reduced by 75 per cent when your Bipod is deployed.

Pin Down: The Duration an enemy remains spotted is extended via Suppression.

Scout:

Scapegoat: A decoy is automatically deployed when struck below 35 health by a distant enemy (30s cooldown).

Perimeter Alarm: When your Trip Mine is triggered enemies within 15m are marked on the mini-map.

The idea is specialisations give players more diversity within each kit, "not necessarily more power overall", DICE said. The hope is they will add more depth and strategy to the gameplay. The video below from Jack Frags offers a good idea of what these perks mean for the game.

DICE signalled it'll soon open up testing of specialisations for PC community test environment (CTE) players (the CTE has just launched on console, but specialisation testing will initially only be available on PC). For the CTE, DICE will unlock everything for players to help with testing and getting feedback.