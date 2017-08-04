After years of PlayStation exclusivity, looks like Spotify is finally headed to Xbox One

It looks like music-streaming service Spotify is finally headed to Xbox One, after years of exclusivity for PlayStation 3 and PS4.

A Spotify for Xbox One app was first spotted earlier this week by reddit users, after it popped up in the activity feed of Xbox community manager Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb.

Next, another reddit user with access to Microsoft's retailer training site reported they had seen word of a Spotify app for Xbox One too.

Now, The Verge sources have confirmed it all as legitimate. Spotify for Xbox One is indeed coming soon and being tested internally at the moment. It might make for a good Gamescom announcement...

Spotify arrived on PS3 and PS4 back in March 2015, when Eurogamer was told it would be exclusive to PlayStation "for the forseeable" future.

It was another year until Xbox One finally got a firmware update to allow background music playing - albeit without Spotify as an option.