Acclaimed isometric stealth game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is now on consoles

Stealthy strategy game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun was released to high praise last December on PC, Mac and Linux, and now it's available on PS4 and Xbox One.

The historical adventure casts players as five assassins tasked with toppling a corrupt regime in Edo Japan. Played from an isometric perspective, players can control all five characters at once as they use their unique skills to infiltrate various compounds. Some are more agile, others specialise in long-range attacks, and some can blend in with the locals. You'll have to command them all in unison to pull off these feudal Mission Impossible-esque heists.

This console launch trailer provides a pretty good overview of the sorts of tactical assaults you'll be executing in Shadow Tactics:

Better yet, there's a free demo on all platforms, so feel free to give it a go and see if it's your bag.

The console versions of Shadow Tactics goes for £39.99 / $49.99 digitally, while its Steam version is currently 30 per cent off at £24.49 / $27.99 through 7th August.