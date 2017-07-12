Titanfall 2 and Battlefield 1 coming to EA Access this month

Titanfall 2 and Battlefield 1 will join the EA Access vault later this month, the publisher has announced.

Both games are fairly new, having launched only last October. They're also both quite good, with Titanfall 2 in particular ending up a close runner-up for Eurogamer's Game of the Year 2016 (an honour that would instead befall Overwatch).

Battlefield 1 still came recommended though, while Titanfall 2 snagged the rare essential honour.

In addition to unlimited access to titles in its vault, EA Access also grants players five day early access to upcoming titles like FIFA 18, Madden NFL 18, NHL 18, and NBA Live 18.

The service is exclusive to Xbox One and costs £3.99 a month.