Netflix Castlevania gets second season

Netflix's animated Castlevania adaptation will get a second season.

Eight new episodes have been ordered by Netflix - double the length of its four episode first run, Deadine reported.

Castlevania's first season premiered on Netflix last week, with all episodes available to stream immediately. The show is the brainchild of cult film maker Adi Shankar.

In darkness, a hero returns. Castlevania comes to Netflix July 7. pic.twitter.com/mTOEaiq2j3 — Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017

As well as Castlevania's second season, Shankar is also working on an Assassin's Creed anime adaptation which will tell "an original story" within Ubisoft's historical universe. There's no word yet on when that will premiere.

Castlevania stars The Hobbit's Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont, while Battlestar Galactica's James Callis plays Alucard. Fellow Hobbit cast member Graham McTavish takes on the role of Dracula, while Supernatural's Emily Swallow voices Dracula's wife Lisa.

Reviews for the show have so far have been positive - which is likely why it will return. Have you watched it yet?