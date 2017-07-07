Xbox One "gift a friend" feature coming soon

Microsoft plans to add game gifting to the Xbox One store soon.

Xbox vice president Mike Ybarra confirmed on Twitter the feature was "not far". With Gamescom looming over the horizon, it sounds like Xbox One users will get game gifting sooner rather than later.

Not far! — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) July 6, 2017

Currently neither the Xbox One or the PlayStation 4 has a gifting feature, however Valve offers Steam gifts, which lets users buy a digital copy of a game for a friend.

Xbox One users have called for a game gift feature for years now. On the Xbox 'request a feature' page, there are nearly 5000 votes for the addition of a "Gift to a Friend" purchase option in the Xbox One store.