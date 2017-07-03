PlatinumGames teases Bayonetta on Switch

Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames has offered a strong hint that it's bringing its witchy hack-and-slash series to the Nintendo Switch.

In a new tweet from the studio's Japanese Twitter account it posted the following artwork:

Does that colour scheme look familiar to you? Obviously it bears more than a passing resemblance to the Switch's red and blue "neon" Joy-Con controllers, something that has not gone unnoticed by commenters.

Even more convincingly, the studio has "liked" several comments where fans pointed out the colour-coded connection to the Switch. Like this one:

While PlatinumGames has said that it's mulling over making a third Bayonetta title, the artwork above merely references the first two games. Look closely in the lower righthand corner and you'll see copyright markers for Bayonetta 1 & 2.

Originally released for Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2009, Bayonetta recently saw a re-release on PC just this past April, so it's not out of the question for publisher Sega to milk its back catalogue with this practically ageless classic.

Furthermore, Bayonetta 2 was, and still is, a Wii U-exclusive. Given Sega's arrangement with Nintendo on the sequel - which also included a spruced up copy of the original game, might I add - it seems reasonable that Sega would compile an anthology of both titles for the Switch.

So far this is all just speculation, but the hints seem pretty clear. The question is: would you buy Bayonetta and/or its sequel again were it available on a handheld device?