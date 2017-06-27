Nintendo's Japanese SNES mini has a different selection of games

Secured a SNES mini pre-order? You may still look on in envy at this, the Japanese SNES mini, which has a better box and a different selection of games.

Those colours! It's far, far prettier than the lovely European or ugly North American editions.

Japanese SNES mini owners get five alternate titles to the microconsole's European and North American cousins. But the line-up is still 21 games in total.

The microconsole's hardware design is, of course, exactly the same as the European/PAL edition, as it was when the SNES was first released.

The Japanese SNES mini games line-up exclusively includes:

Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem

The Legend of Mystical Ninja

Panel de Pon

Super Soccer

Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers

Whereas these five games are exclusive to the European and North American editions:

Earthbound

Kirby's Dream Course

Street Fighter 2' Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania 4

Super Punch-Out!!

Of note: Japan gets Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers, which is better than Europe and North America's Street Fighter 2' Turbo: Hyper Fighting. But while the European selection is probably better overall (Earthbound just swings it), it's a shame not to have the classic Panel de Pon here too. I guess I'll have to pre-order a Japanese model now, too.