Fumito Ueda's perennial classic Shadow of the Colossus is getting a proper remake for PS4, due in 2018.

Revealed at Sony's E3 press conference, this remake should not be confused with the HD Remaster by Bluepoint. However, that very same studio is behind this remake.

From the little we saw of its gameplay, it looks very, very faithful to the original. It definitely has better textures, lighting, animation, and a smoother performance, but it's unclear if anything has been changed content-wise.