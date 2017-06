Stylish fantasy metroidvania Ori and the Blind Forest is getting a sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Revealed at Microsoft's E3 press conference, this follow-up will come to Xbox One and Windows 10 as an Xbox Play Anywhere title.

"Embark on an all new adventure to discover the mysteries beyond the forest of Nibel, uncover the hidden truths of those lost, and unravel Ori's true destiny," developer Moon Studios teased of its impending adventure.