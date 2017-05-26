Eurogamer.net
Raiden 5: Director's Cut is coming to PS4 and Steam this autumn

Adds two-player co-op.

Vertically-scrolling bullet-hell shmup Raiden 5: Director's Cut is coming to PS4 and Steam this autumn.

For the most part this will be the same as last year's Xbox One release of Raiden 5, though there will be a few new additions like a local two-player co-op mode.

Additionally, the PS4 retail version (Raiden V: Director's Cut Limited Edition) will include an exclusive 22 track soundtrack CD.

This spruced up release of Raiden 5 will mark the series' 25th anniversary.

Eurogamer contributor Will Freeman liked Raiden 5 upon its release last year on Xbox One, though he cautioned that it's an acquired taste.

" This just isn't a shmup for everyone. It's not even a shmup for every genre obsessive. But for players willing to try something different, it can prove superb," he wrote in his Raiden 5 review.

