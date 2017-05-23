Blind gamer sends letter to Nintendo, gets heartwarming response in braille

A blind child's letter to Nintendo has gone viral after the boy received a heartwarming response back from the company, written in braille.

10-year-old Hibiki Sakai from Osaka, Japan, wrote to Nintendo to thank the developer for creating his favourite video game series: Rhythm Heaven.

Hibiki enjoys the rhythm-based games, his father Kentarou explained on Twitter, despite life-saving eye surgery which left him blind since the age of two.

"My son Hibiki is blind and has perfectly cleared every game in the Rhythm Tengoku series, the only games he can play," Hibiki's father Kentarou wrote (thanks, RocketNews). "He sent Nintendo a letter and they actually responded!

"Them sending such a sincere correspondence to just one person is truly divine customer service. Nintendo, we're anxiously awaiting the next installment in the series!"

First, here's Hibiki's letter to Nintendo:

Dear Nintendo,

Hello. My name is Hibiki Sakai and I am in fifth grade. I am blind, but I've always wanted to play video games like everyone else. But there aren't many games I can play at all. The one game I can really play is Rhythm Tengoku. It's the only game I can enjoy together with others, and I never lose at it. I've gotten perfect scores on all the versions on the Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Wii, and 3DS too.

So I really, really want you to make more Rhythm Tengoku games. And it's perfectly fine if you make them a little harder too!

I think that there are a lot of other kids with visual impairments who want to play video games but can't. So I'd love for you to develop more games for people with handicaps to enjoy playing with others.

I will always support you, Nintendo.

From Hibiki Sakai

Nintendo's reply to Hibiki was delivered printed on Rhythm Heaven letter paper, with an alternative version printed completely in braille.

"Thank you so much for sending us here at Nintendo your heartwarming letter," the company wrote.

"We are so happy to hear that you've perfected and enjoyed Rhythm Tengoku, Rhythm Tengoku Gold, Minna no Rhythm Tengoku, and Rhythm Tengoku The Best.

"We have passed on your letter to Nintendo's development department. We want to keep making games that everyone can have fun playing, so thank you for your support."

Apart from playing Rhythm Heaven, Hibiki enjoys playing the drums. Since his letter he has received invitations to play in local events.

Well done, Nintendo - hopefully Hibiki will get to play a new Rhythm Heaven soon.