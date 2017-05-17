Persona 5's translation is a black mark on a brilliant game

Editor's note: A few weeks ago a startling, brilliant and insightful site popped up on the internet, its sole purpose to highlight the problems with Persona 5's translation. It's a beautiful thing - almost as stylish as the game itself - and its creator Connor Krammer raises some fascinating points. We've invited him to go into detail here, and I implore you to check out Connor's site too. Persona 5 is the latest casualty to bad translation in the JRPG genre, and it likely won't be the last. Yet oddly, many JRPG fans don't seem to care that the stories they love so much are frequently warped and degraded by stiff, sometimes entirely inaccurate writing by Japanese-to-English translation staff. Perhaps the problem is the tacit agreement that a story can only be truly appreciated in its original form, and that any other language can only tell an inherently inferior tale. Translation, the reasoning goes, is a killer of nuance and detail. Yet most agree that if it's an evil, it's a necessary one. Thus, a mental compromise: if language B can't do justice to a work written in language A, then the next best option must be somewhere in between, theoretically in language B but as close to the original language as possible. Sometimes the writing might seem stilted and foreign, but then again, it is foreign media, after all! Welcome to Literal Translation Hell, where good stories go to die. And most populous among the damned is a particular breed of story hailing from Japan: the JRPG. But let's step back a bit, because discussion of translation in English inevitably encounters a stumbling block: most people born and raised to the English tongue have never needed to think about translation. If that describes you, don't worry, because perhaps unexpectedly, you only need to know one language to understand the basics of translation.

What is translation? Though people generally think of language when the topic of translation comes up, at its heart translation is just taking an idea and retelling it so that it can be understood by a new audience. Words and language aren't required, though language translation is so prominent it's often what first jumps to mind. In fact, translation is so common that people don't realise how good they are at judging it. Have you ever watched a movie adaptation and hated it? If so, you already know what bad translation looks like. Translated text can be judged by the same standards as a movie adaptation - which is itself merely a translation of words to film. Does the translation faithfully depict the ideas and style of the original? Do the characters feel authentic and accurate? Or have, perhaps, bad acting and awful direction left the story a terrible, stilted mess? The idea of translation as a word-by-word process is attractive and simple, but think again about films. The best screenwriters know that their job is to convey an author's ideas and style to the audience in a different medium, not to mechanically copy the author's every word. Pretending that film works the same way as text is a recipe for a bad adaptation, and actually does a worse job of being faithful to the original author. After all, the most literal adaptation of a novel would just be a recording of pages turning, and that would make for a terrible film. So what happens when a translator treats their work like a bad movie adaptation? Well...