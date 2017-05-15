Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 announced

The next Lego video game has been announced - and it's Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2.

PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will arrive on 17th November, with a Switch version due in time for Christmas.

Baby Groot and Doctor Strange star in a brief teaser trailer uploaded to the Lego Marvel Facebook page today. A full trailer will follow next week on 23rd May.

It's interesting to see developer TT Games sequelise its hugely-successful 2013 Marvel game, rather than 2016's Lego Marvel's Avengers. Marvel Super Heroes featured a much larger roster of characters from across Marvel canon, including those not from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (such as Fantastic Four, X-Men).

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 will again source its roster from across Marvel comics history. Its villain is Kang the Conqueror, and playable characters will include Cowboy Captain America and Spider-Man 2099.

There's a new hubworld - Chronopolis - and levels set across Earth history and the planet Sakaar, from the Planet Hulk storyline.

The story sounds a little like that of TT Games' toys-to-life brand Lego Dimensions - of characters from different universes and timezones pulled together.

A press release for the game also mentions a branching narrative - something not seen before in a Lego game - as well as four-player competitive battling, a feature which Dimensions debuted.