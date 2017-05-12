Modders set out to make Half-Life 2 playable on Rift and Vive

A group of modders have picked up the once-dormant Half-Life 2 VR project and set about making it playable with modern virtual reality headsets.

The modders are working on Half-Life 2: VR, which is designed to work with the latest versions of the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive VR set-ups (thanks, RoadtoVR).

This latest effort is an extension of a mod called HLVR, which launched back in 2013 for the Razer Hydra (remember that?). But this mod cannot be played on anything but old development kit headsets.

Half-Life 2: VR will be released for free, although it requires a copy of Half-Life 2 and Episode 1 and 2 to work (who doesn't own these games at this point?).

The video, below, gives you an idea of what the modders are trying to do. Not only is there modern VR headset support, but updated effects, textures, models and maps. And check out that realistic weapon interaction!

There's a Steam Greenlight page for Half-Life 2: VR, if you fancy bunging the modders a thumbs up.