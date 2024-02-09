Watch Pikachu get abducted and electrocute an entire stadium in new music video

Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Pikachu giving DJ Jax Jones in his oversized hat a fist bump
Image credit: Universal Music
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
4 comments

Pikachu stars in the music video for Jax Jones' new single Never Be Lonely.

The single, which features German singer-songwriter Zoe Wees, was released today and accompanied by a music video. The video is a collaboration between Jones and The Pokémon Company International, and sees Pikachu being abducted onto a UFO-turned-stadium where Jones and Wees are performing.

Pikachu isn't that mad about being abducted though, as he happily greets the two and dances along before illuminating (or rather electrocuting) the entire stadium. Ceruledge also makes a sneaky appearance towards the beginning of the video, as a projection onto the sides of some buildings.

Cover image for YouTube videoJax Jones, Zoe Wees - Never Be Lonely (Official Video)
Jax Jones, Zoe Wees - Never Be Lonely

In a press release, Jones said the song is a "sonic journey into the heart of music and friendship", and as a Pokémon fan called the collaboration "a privilege".

Jones previously collaborated with The Pokémon Company in 2021 as part of Pokémon's 25th anniversary celebration album with a track called Phases featuring Sinéad Harnett.

Pikachu also starred in Ed Sheeran's Pokémon collaboration song Celestial, which then appeared in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet .

