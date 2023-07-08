Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin open beta is now live

The open beta for the real-time strategy game The Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is now available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The test – which plans to test the game’s servers and "assist the developers in faction balancing" – is now live and runs until 23:59 UK/BST time 10th July (4pm PT / 7pm ET / 1am 11th July, CET).

Announce Trailer | Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin.

As well as 1v1 cross-platform multiplayer with two complete factions, the Stormcast Eternals and Orruk Kruleboyz, players can expect to "engage in a brutal tug-of-war for control of the map" and "take command in fiercely competitive and visually spectacular fantasy battles".

Besides 1v1 online matches, players can also take on the challenge and face off against an AI bot, too.

Developer Frontier says you'll get the chance to see its "world-class art and animation up close, as each unit on the battlefield draws significant inspiration from its tabletop counterparts", and "authenticity is at the heart of Frontier’s approach to adapting this universe for the RTS genre".

"Console and PC players can try the DirectStep control scheme for the first time, which allows for rapid-fire movement orders, instant cycling between squads and flexible command of the battlefield on a controller," Frontier explains. "Traditional mouse and keyboard RTS controls will also be available on PC and console."

Players don't need PS Plus or Xbox Gold Live (except in Germany for the former) to participate, but you will need a Frontier account to get involved. A second open beta is planned later this year, too.