Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin open beta is now live

Jump in on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

The open beta for the real-time strategy game The Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is now available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The test – which plans to test the game’s servers and "assist the developers in faction balancing" – is now live and runs until 23:59 UK/BST time 10th July (4pm PT / 7pm ET / 1am 11th July, CET).

Announce Trailer | Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin.

As well as 1v1 cross-platform multiplayer with two complete factions, the Stormcast Eternals and Orruk Kruleboyz, players can expect to "engage in a brutal tug-of-war for control of the map" and "take command in fiercely competitive and visually spectacular fantasy battles".

Besides 1v1 online matches, players can also take on the challenge and face off against an AI bot, too.

Developer Frontier says you'll get the chance to see its "world-class art and animation up close, as each unit on the battlefield draws significant inspiration from its tabletop counterparts", and "authenticity is at the heart of Frontier’s approach to adapting this universe for the RTS genre".

"Console and PC players can try the DirectStep control scheme for the first time, which allows for rapid-fire movement orders, instant cycling between squads and flexible command of the battlefield on a controller," Frontier explains. "Traditional mouse and keyboard RTS controls will also be available on PC and console."

Players don't need PS Plus or Xbox Gold Live (except in Germany for the former) to participate, but you will need a Frontier account to get involved. A second open beta is planned later this year, too.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch