Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Two Devil May Cry games delisted on Steam

Into the inferno.

Dante from Devil May Cry 3 stands in front of the moon holding a sword
Image credit: Capcom
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
5 comments

Two Devil May Cry games have been delisted on Steam.

As shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Wario64, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition and Devil May Cry 4 are no longer available to purchase.

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition remains available, released in 2015 after the 2008 original, while Devil May Cry 3 is now only available as part of the Devil May Cry HD collection released on Steam in 2018.

Cover image for YouTube videoDevil May Cry HD Collection Gameplay - PC, PS4, Xbox One
Devil May Cry HD Collection Gameplay - PC, PS4, Xbox One

It's unclear why these games have been delisted, even if they remain on the store in other forms.

Eurogamer has contacted Capcom for clarification.

Other Devil May Cry games remain on Steam: Devil May Cry 5 and DmC: Devil May Cry. It's therefore still possible to play the whole series in some form.

The fifth game was the most recent in the series, which we described as "something that plays like an outrageously pretty PS2 game" in our Devil May Cry 5 review.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Devil May Cry 3

PS2

Devil May Cry 4

PS3, Xbox 360, PC

See 1 more

Devil May Cry HD Collection

PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Capcom Hack & Slash PC Platformer PS2 PS3 PS4 Shooter Xbox 360
See 1 more Xbox One
About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments