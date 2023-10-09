If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Witcher's Doug Cockle and FF16's Ben Starr are launching a D&D campaign

Alongside Eurogamer's Aoife!

There's a talented new D&D group on the horizon - including Eurogamer's very own Aoife Wilson! - who are set to begin their adventures this very week.

Natural Six will introduce themselves via a live show on Friday at EGX 2023 - the UK games event run by Eurogamer's parent company Reedpop. You can watch there or tune in online at 6pm UK time.

Partying up alongside Aoife will be Doug Cockle, best known as Geralt from The Witcher series, and Benn Starr, who played Final Fantasy 16 frontman Clive.

Also in the gang are former PlayStation Access presenter Hollie Bennett plus Baldur's Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 star Alex Jordan. Keeping them all in check as DM will be Harry McEntire (whose voice you may recall as Noah in Xenoblade Chronicles 3).

Natural Six announcement video.

You can catch a snippet of what they're up to in the video above, as the gang set off on an all-new campaign in the world of Reliquiae. The group are planning to record their adventures via a 10-episode series set to launch in 2024, funded through Kickstarter. Head over there if you want to get involved, and potentially see your character pop up along the way!

