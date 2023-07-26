Take a look at Eurogamer's new game pages

Hello there! You may have seen us occasionally quiz readers on what they think about Eurogamer - as a place to both discover new games and dig deeper into the ones you might already know.

Well, one of the things we heard quite a bit was that our game pages were hard to use and not very helpful. We agreed! So we've improved them.

An example of our shiny new game pages.

Good news, everyone: our game pages have been redesigned to be more helpful than ever.

Here are a few new things to look out for:

Cover art to make the pages more visually interesting

Jumplinks to help you move around the page more quickly

Metadata to help you understand what platforms a game is available on: who developed the game, its genre, and release date

A new Spotlight section to signpost our best content about games – reviews, long-form features and any recent deals

Support for showing interactive maps directly on game pages. If we've got a map for a game, we'll show it to you.

A dedicated Guides section to highlight any recently published guides

A filterable feed view so you can see what's new or dive into our archive of specific types of articles

To see it in action, here's our game page for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As always, you can follow any game in our database to get email updates whenever we publish something new about it.

In the coming days we'll also be adding image galleries to our game pages so you can browse screenshots and artwork.

Another cool upcoming feature I'm keen to see is our "Franchise" pages, which will let you quickly explore all the games that belong to a particular series.

Do give our new game pages a look - we're confident you'll find them more helpful! - and if you have time, let us know what you think about them in the comments below.

And finally, as always, thanks for reading.