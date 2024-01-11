Supporters, do you have any questions for us?

We're gearing up to record another episode of Supporter podcast Inside Eurogamer tomorrow (Friday 12th), and I wondered if you had any questions for us?

Specifically, the "us" is deputy news editor Ed Nightingale, features editor Christian Donlan, and me. And we'll be talking primarily about our exciting feature plans for the year ahead, which will be led by Ed in January with a big piece he's working on.

We'll talk about those plans in more detail anyway, but perhaps there's something else you'd like to know. What are the plans for Supporters this year, maybe, or what pyjamas did Bertie get for Christmas? Maybe there's something about our gaming ambitions for 2024 you'd like to know. Or it could be something about how the site works.