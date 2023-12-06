If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Supporters, do you have any questions for us?

Now's your chance to ask.

We'll be recording a new episode of the Inside Eurogamer podcast tomorrow for Supporters, and I want to know whether you have any questions for us? I'll have editor-in-chief Tom Phillips and deputy editor Chris Tapsell with me, so now's your chance to ask.

Note that this is only for Supporters. Inside Eurogamer is a Supporters-only podcast, but it's quick and easy to become one if you want to join in.

Incidentally, I still have some of your questions from last month, from when I spoke to Digital Foundry's Tom Morgan, but I promised I'd ask for questions again so here I am.

