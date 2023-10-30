Ask us a question and we'll try to answer it on our subs podcast

Hey Supporters, do you have any questions you want to ask us about what we do at Eurogamer? Perhaps you'd like to know how I keep my hair so curly or how I once got Play of the Game in Overwatch. Maybe you also have a serious question. Whatever it is, now's your time to ask.

We'll amass the questions in an imaginary mail bag and then, each month, rattle through as many as we can in the Inside Eurogamer podcast. That's the show where we talk about the work we do here and go behind the scenes a bit, so answering your questions there is a good fit.

I'm recording a new episode of Inside Eurogamer this week with Digital Foundry's Tom Morgan. He sits behind me in the office so I regularly see the kind of analysis work he does for DF, and it's a marvellous thing to behold. He's worked with Richard and team for several years now, so if there's anything you'd like to know, please ask.