Postal narrative adventure Lake gets festive DLC next month

The cosy postal game Lake will be getting its festive DLC, Season's Greetings, next month on 15th November.

Season's Greetings is set one year before the events of the main game. Players will take the role of protagonist Meredith Weiss' father, Thomas, as he delivers mail during the holiday period.

The DLC will introduce five new characters, each with their own storylines, and provide more background to some unanswered questions which were left at the end of Lake, developer Gamious teases.

Players can expect to see the game's town Providence Oaks from a fresh point of view and enjoy a variety of after-work activities, alongside a branching story which focuses on slice-of-life themes and cosy vibes.

Lake: Season's Greetings was announced earlier this year in June, giving fans plenty of time to put together their wishlists for the prequel DLC.

Lake: Season's Greetings | Release Date

If you're yet to check out Lake, we highly recommend it. In our review at launch, Emad Ahmed called it "a gentle adventure" but also "a game of fine detail and strong character, its modest scope infused with a great sense of purpose".

Lake: Season's Greetings will be out on 15th November for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.