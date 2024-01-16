Persona 3 Reload builds on fine foundations, but may fall just short of definitive

Persona 3 remains a genre-defining RPG, but the lack of a "definitive" edition has always hurt it. While its sequels have a clear best option, I remember taking ages deliberating over FES or Portable, eventually beating the former on PS3. I fondly remember that journey, even preferring it to Persona 4, yet I always felt like I was missing a lot. Persona 3 Reload doesn't quite deliver the all-encompassing remake many fans hoped for, yet my recent preview convinces me that Atlus is otherwise on the right path.

Persona 3 Reload preview Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Sega

Platform: Played on Xbox Series X

Availability: Out 2nd February on PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (Game Pass)

Going hands-on for nearly two hours, this preview build differed considerably from the Gamescom/EGX demo. I felt pleasantly nostalgic as I explored Gekkoukan High School and Tatsumi Port Island. Reload recreates the original setting with precise attention to detail. Set shortly after Fuuka joined the Specialised Extracurricular Execution Squad (SEES), I had plenty of freedom and found myself getting invested in this story once again.

Soon enough, I ended up in Tartarus, a hefty dungeon that continues unlocking further floors as you advance. For the unfamiliar, think of Mementos in Persona 5 without the additional "palaces." I was concerned that Tartarus would feel lacking by comparison. However, noticeable aesthetic differences between the first and second areas reassure me that progression likely won't become boring across these shorter levels.

Tartarus began demonstrating Reload's minor changes, often taking welcome cues from the sequels. The condition system's removal is a welcome change that means party members won't suddenly become tired during exploration, which causes stat reductions. There's also the Theurgy mechanic, a nice addition that provides a powerful attack or stat buff once your gauge is full. What's particularly interesting is how Theurgy reflects each character's personality by increasing the gauge faster if your actions match what a character would do. Yukari's increases faster upon healing others, while Junpei becomes more motivated after landing critical hits. It's a helpful boost that adds extra strategy and better connects combat to the main story.

These changes also extend to the social mechanics, particularly around your hub at the Iwatodai Dormitory. Though I only had time to try some of them, the expanded range of activities like reading books, watching DVDs, cooking, and gardening all felt natural in this setting. It provides new ways to improve your social stats while bonding with SEES teammates.

Reload was also my first time exploring Social Links for Junpei and Akihiko, which were only introduced in Portable. No bonding with your male teammates always struck me as an odd decision in the original Persona 3 and FES, so it's great to see these moments recreated for Reload. Other social links like Kenji and Yuko also seem faithfully adapted so far. That reinforces my disappointment that Atlus excluded the female protagonist and The Answer epilogue, even though the latter's poor pacing and repetitive grinding meant it had issues. What I've seen so far is excellent, but these omissions mean it falls short of the "definitive" edition I've wished for across the years.

I'm still enthusiastic about Reload and appreciate the other modernizations Atlus has introduced. The 'Rewind' feature is handy if you made the wrong decision, letting you return to one of the last five playable segments for a day. Combat uses a straightforward one-button menu that delivers a much cleaner UI than rotating a circle. A stylish presentation backs everything up and while that's clearly inspired by Persona 5, Reload remains pleasingly familiar. Mass Destruction's new version doesn't hit the same highs in the chorus, admittedly, but that's only a minor gripe.

I wish I had time to do more, there's only so much a short preview can do for a video game this expansive. Still, I can say that Persona 3 Reload's promise is undeniable. Remaking an RPG with such a vast legacy would prove daunting for many, yet even with the omissions, Atlus is building on the original game's foundations well. After many years of waiting, I'm excited to dive in properly next month.