Monster Hunter Now adds major winter update next week

A winter update will land in Monster Hunter Now next week, on Thursday 7th December.

Monster Hunter Snow, as I'm now calling it, will see its in-game world blanketed in a wintry landscape as it launches a new season - Filminations in the Frost - and unleashes a menagerie of new monsters.

Zinogre, Banbaro, Barioth and Radobaan will all be introduced, alongside the smaller Cortos and Wulg. The Monster Hunter Now team has also taken player feedback on board to bring in a couple of much-requested weapons, too: the lance and dual blades.

Monster Hunter Now Showcase.Watch on YouTube

Other tweaks include an increase to the number of items you can hold, and a rebalancing of weapons.

Monster Hunter Now is a collaboration between series maker Capcom and Pokémon Go developer Niantic. Fully launched for iPhone and Android devices in September, it feels like it's been Niantic's biggest launch since Pokémon Go.

The app, which lets you explore and battle impressive-looking versions of Monster Hunter wildlife, hit 5m downloads in its first week, and then 10m after its first month.