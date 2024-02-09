Epic Games Store's latest freebies are Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! and Lost Castle

A fresh set of weekly freebies has now arrived on the Epic Games Store, this time in the form of acclaimed visual novel Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! and rogue-like brawling RPG Lost Castle - with Dakar Desert Racing to follow next week.

Starting with Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, it's the enhanced and expanded version of developer Team Salvato renowned 2017 freeware visual novel of the same name (minus the 'Plus!' bit, obviously) that starts out innocently enough - with players taking on the role of a new student who can romance the anime-styled members of the titular club - before taking a metatextual turn into considerably darker territory.

If that's not your thing - and its Epic Games Store listing makes it clear Doki Doki isn't "suitable for children or those who are easily disturbed" - your other freebie option is Lost Castle. This is a "super cute, super hard action RPG with roguelike elements and randomised dungeons" from Hunter Studio, and it supports four-player co-op and PvP both locally and online.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! - Launch Trailer Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! launch trailer.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! and Lost Castle will be available to download and add to your Epic Games Store library for free until next Thursday, 15th February.

At that point, another freebie will take their place - and Epic has now confirmed that game will be Dakar Desert Racing. This, according to publisher Saber Interactive, is the "biggest off-road rally racing adventure ever developed", so if that sounds like your thing, you know where to point your clicking finger next week.