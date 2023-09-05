Buy discounted eShop, PlayStation and Xbox digital download codes

Ever find yourself without a copy of the next big game? Or perhaps you're after a dollop of digital currency, or six months of Xbox Game Pass to share with someone else as a gift?

Well, if it's helpful, you can now pick up digital download codes via Eurogamer from FameHype - with a discount currently available for anything on its store.

What is FameHype? It's a trusted storefront which sources its digital codes directly from the companies involved, so Nintendo for the Switch eShop, Microsoft for Xbox and Sony for PlayStation.

The advantage to you is FameHype can then offer discounts on the usual RRP. The advantage to us is, just with our deals posts which point to sites like Amazon, we're able to receive a small commission.

You can sign up to its store if you live in the UK and Ireland, US, and most of mainland Europe - including France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland.

Right now you can get five percent off everything available using the code EUROGAMER5.

Our hope is that Eurogamer's coverage points you towards interesting games you want to try - and that this is another option to help you jump straight in (or, let's be realistic, just get a game downloading) as quickly as possible.

Thanks as always for reading,

Tom