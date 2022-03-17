EA removes Russian and Belarusian teams from esports leagues

EA has removed Russia and Belarus as eligible countries in the publisher's esports programmes.

This means, effective immediately, players and teams from Russia and Belarus will be unable to participate in the Apex Legends Global Series and the FIFA 22 Global Series.

Earlier this month, the publisher announced it would stop all sales of games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and its ally Belarus while Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

EA also stopped selling Russian items in FIFA Ultimate Team, including players from Russian clubs, kits from Russian clubs, stadium items from Russian clubs and the national team, and managers from the Russian Premier League.

EA's decision follows similar boycott efforts from other publishers, including Microsoft and CD Projekt.