EA removes Russian and Belarusian teams from esports leagues

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 17 March 2022

EA has removed Russia and Belarus as eligible countries in the publisher's esports programmes.

This means, effective immediately, players and teams from Russia and Belarus will be unable to participate in the Apex Legends Global Series and the FIFA 22 Global Series.

Earlier this month, the publisher announced it would stop all sales of games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and its ally Belarus while Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

EA also stopped selling Russian items in FIFA Ultimate Team, including players from Russian clubs, kits from Russian clubs, stadium items from Russian clubs and the national team, and managers from the Russian Premier League.

EA's decision follows similar boycott efforts from other publishers, including Microsoft and CD Projekt.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Apex Legends

FIFA 22

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Another new Horizon Forbidden West patch has been released

But shimmering remains.

42

Wordle Archive site taken down by The New York Times

Tears.

34

PlayStation gender discrimination lawsuit grows, as eight more women share experiences

UPDATE: Sony responds.

24

Ubisoft drops Tom Clancy's name from XDefiant

It's a splinter cell.

17

Borderlands 3 PlayStation crossplay confirmed in year-late U-turn

After being blocked for reasons unknown.

10

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store