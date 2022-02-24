Martha is Dead PlayStation cut content detailed

Various scenes edited, or non-interactable.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 24 February 2022

A list of changes made to the PlayStation version of Martha is Dead has now been detailed.

Earlier this month, it was announced the game would be censored on Sony platforms - while the historical horror game's PC and Xbox versions would remain intact.

IGN has now detailed the numerous cuts, and discussed them with Martha is Dead's developer and publisher, who confirmed they came at Sony's request. PlayStation, meanwhile, declined to comment.

Content warning: the changes are addressed below and include some disturbing details. We have chosen not to include images or video of them.

On PS4 and PS5, two scenes have been changed so they are no longer interactive. This includes the section featured in the game's demo, where the player character removes a woman's face with a knife, and another where the player cuts open a woman's womb with a pair of scissors.

During one area, explicit dialogue referencing masturbation has been removed entirely. Developer LKA said this change was due to the scene's location, a psychiatric hospital, which was "context that has been considered inappropriate" - presumably by Sony.

More detailed warnings of the game's content have been added at the game's start for PS4 and PS5. You can also now choose to play a fully-censored mode where the above non-interactive scenes are skipped entirely, alongside two other scenes which show miscarriage and suicide.

"The changes in content were made as a result of conversations with PlayStation in the lead up to our launch," publisher Wired Productions said. "Although the changes were not planned and the modifications did result in a slight delay in being able to start production on the physical edition, PlayStation fully supported us to help minimise this delay."

"PlayStation players can still experience the story we're trying to tell," developer LKA added. "This is a vast and complex subject, and the changes that have been made [do not] distort the gaming experience."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Martha Is Dead

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Resident Evil 4 remake reportedly inspired by original, spookier game pitch

That's the hook, man.

50

The Town of Light dev's WW2 thriller Martha is Dead will be edited on PlayStation

Full experience still coming to Xbox and PC.

39

Evil Within developer's Ghostwire: Tokyo gets March release date

And there's a livestream showcase tomorrow.

30

Dead Island 2 is still in "active development" and may be out in 2023

"It's been in development for probably ten years or so."

25

Ghostwire: Tokyo takes up just 20GB on PC

Ghostly indeed.

25

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Inscryption review: a wonderful nightmare, and a vividly memorable game of cards

Bloody hell.

23

Reports claim voice actor leaked Resident Evil 4 remake concept art

As troubling accounts surface of his behaviour with fans.

34

Choo-Choo Charles is a horror game in which you fight an evil spider train named Charles with an old train of your own

Keep calm and carriage on.

18

Feature | Itchy, Tasty is an enjoyably informal and informative account of how one of gaming's most iconic series found its feet

The story of Resident Evil, as told by those who were there.

11

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

253

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

3

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store