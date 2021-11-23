Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition gets Mexico civilisation next week

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition gets the Mexico civilisation as DLC next week.

Hot on the heels of the release of Age of Empires 4, Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition gets the game's "most strategically diverse civilisation yet" on 1st December.

The overview video is below:

Here's the official blurb:

"In Age 3: DE, the burgeoning Mexican States can choose to Revolt instead of advancing to the Fortress, Industrial, or Imperial Ages. Each Revolt offers you a whole new deck full of opportunities.

"Unlike any other civilisation, Mexico can reverse their revolts and return to Mexico, while still retaining access to the benefits of any cards sent during the revolution. Add in a brand-new set of Federal States to evolve your gameplay and the Mexico civilisation can adapt to any strategic situation like no other."

There's also a new Historical Battles scenario unique to the Mexico civilisation:

"Grito de Dolores - As the Bourbon Reforms granted the Spanish elite more power and diminished that of the church, resentment grew among the rural Mexican population. When news of Napoleon Bonaparte's conquest of Spain reached the Americas, the words of a Catholic priest ignited the sparks of revolution."

Meanwhile, all owners of the United States civilisation DLC get The Burning of USS Philadelphia historical battle for free, even if they don't own the Mexico DLC.

And owners of both the United States and Mexico civilisation DLCs get access to another historical battle: The Battle of Queenston Heights.