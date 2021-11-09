Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy free on PC this week

The Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy of 2.5D side-scrolling platformers is currently to free to claim on PC this week.

If you're interested in trying the three games within the collection, you have until 12th November to nab a copy via Ubisoft Connect.

The giveaway offer is timed for Ubisoft's 35th anniversary - at a time employees at the company are still seeking concrete promises for change in a public push for things to improve.

Assassin's Creed Chronicles was originally released back in 2015 and is the work of a separate UK studio, Climax, which also worked on Silent Hill: Origins and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories.

Its three entries follow a trio of protagonists who will be familiar to Assassin's Creed fans from their appearances in graphic novels and other bits and pieces. Overall, the series is not bad.

China stars fan-favourite Shao Jun, and acts as a sequel to her appearance in Ezio spin-off animation Assassin's Creed Embers. India, set in 1841, features Arbaaz Mir from graphic novel Assassin's Creed: Brahman. Finally, Russia features Nikolai Orelov from the Russian Revolution-set comic books The Fall and The Chain.

Interestingly, Eurogamer heard that early plans for the series would also have included an Egypt-themed episode (perhaps to tie into the then-unannounced Assassin's Creed Origins?)

Ubisoft's 35 birthday celebration continues with Assassin's Creed Chronicles, three adventures that span across India, China, and Russia! ? The trilogy will be available for free from November 9 - 12.



Get them all here ? — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 9, 2021