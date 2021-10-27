November's leaked PlayStation Plus games include Kingdoms of Amalur, Knockout City

Plus Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, more. 

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 27 October 2021

Another batch of PlayStation Plus games has leaked online ahead of Sony's official reveal - promisingly, from the same source that got it right twice before - with Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Knockout City, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, and First Class Trouble all reportedly coming to the subscription service in November.

News of next month's PlayStation Plus games comes via user Billbill-Kun on French forum Dealabs (as spotted by VGC), who accurately leaked the subscription service's additions for September and October. As such, it seems reasonably safe to trust in the freshly leaked November line-up too.

As per Dealabs, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PS4 and PS5 leads the charge, giving PlayStation Plus subscribers the chance to experience - or even revisit - developer 38 Studios' enjoyable 2012 fantasy action-RPG, now with all the somewhat low-key enhancements from last year's remaster release.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Announcement Trailer.

PlayStation Plus members will also reportedly be able to try their hand at Velan Studios' "fast, fluid, and undeniably fun" (as Eurogamer put it) dodgeball extravaganza Knockout City on PS4 and PS5, alongside The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners for PSVR.

The latter - a richly atmospheric and genuinely nerve-shredding slice of sandbox-style undead mayhem - sets players loose among the zombie-infested, semi-flooded streets of New Orleans, arming them with a fine selection of tools to help them make it to safety unscathed. Eurogamer's Ian Higton liked it a lot!

Rounding things off, if the leak prove as accurate as in previous months, there's First Class Trouble for PS5 and PS4. This one's a social deduction game, developed by Invisible Walls, which sees players working together to shut down a deadly AI, with some given the role of impostors - human-looking killer robots intent on betraying their fleshy foes.

Expect official confirmation on all of the above (or otherwise) when Sony reveals November's full PlayStation Plus line-up soon.

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

