Shadow Warrior 3 delayed into next year

Needs "a bit more time to sharpen its blades".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 26 October 2021

There's some bad news for Shadow Warrior fans eagerly awaiting another taste of Wang before the year is through; developer Flying Wild Hog has announced a delay for the third instalment in the rebooted FPS series, revealing it'll now launch next year.

Shadow Warrior 3, which was originally due to release in 2021, follows the continuing adventures of protagonist Lo Wang as he shoots and slashes his way across Neo-Feudal Japan, this time on a quest to recapture an ancient dragon unleashed from its eternal prison.

As in previous instalments, Shadow Warrior 3 serves up an acrobatic blend of gun- and katana-based first-person combat - with the already agile likes of air dashes, wall runs, and double jumps enhanced by a new grappling hook ability. It also promises to feature a greater number of linear stages compared to its direct predecessor, whose more open-ended structure proved somewhat divisive among fans of the rebooted original.

Shadow Warrior 3 - Official 2022 Delay Trailer.

Announcing a delay on Twitter, Flying Wild Hog and publisher Devolver Digital explained Shadow Warriors 3 "needs a bit more time to sharpen its blades" before release, with the game now anticipated to launch for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC "early" next year.

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

