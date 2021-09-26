October's PS Plus line-up has seemingly been leaked

Oh look, the PS Plus free game line-up has leaked again. Rumour has it the upcoming freebies will include Hell Let Loose for PS5, and Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 for PS4.

The information once again comes courtesy of French forum Dealabs, which correctly posted September's offerings before they'd been formally confirmed by Sony last month. And once again, the moderation team says it satisfactorily reviewed evidence of the leak in order to let the post remain online (thanks, VGC).

Hell Let Loose - a multiplayer tactical first-person shooter video game that sees players fight in battles of the Western and Eastern Fronts of World War 2 - has been out on PC since the summer, but isn't coming to consoles until next month.

2014's Mortal Kombat X has been kicking around for much longer, of course - and rumour has it some territories will substitute it for another as yet unknown title - while golf sim game PGA Tour 2K21 was released just last year.

It's the third consecutive month in which we've had an early head's up about what's coming to the PS Plus line-up. Last month, we discovered that Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Hitman 2 were up for grabs for subscribers, whilst the month before, the PlayStation website itself prematurely revealed the PS Plus games for August ahead of an official announcement: Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter's Arena: Legends.

If you're a subscriber and have yet to pick up September's freebies, there's still time - head to the PSN store now to save them to your library.