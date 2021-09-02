Platinum's Sol Cresta lands this December

Sol Cresta, the upcoming vertical shooter from Platinum Games, will launch for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on 9th December priced $40 (£TBA).

Platinum's infamous Hideki Kamiya has also written a story for the game to be released as DLC, it was revealed today at this week's BitSummit event (thanks, Wccftech).

Sol Cresta is being demoed at BitSummit via its own work-in-progress arcade cabinet which Platinum has put together, although it's unclear when this will see a wider release.

Platinum has designed Sol Cresta as a sequel to classic vertical-scrolling arcade shooters Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta, and the first of a new wave of retro-inspired games it plans to launch. It's also one of at least half a dozen announced projects currently in the works at the busy studio.