Cult classic adventure series Syberia returns this December with The World Before

Coming to Steam, GOG, and the Epic Store.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 20 August 2021

Fans of cult classic adventure series Syberia can soon reunite with protagonist Kate Walker on a brand-new adventure - this one "across continents and through time periods" - when a fourth instalment, The World Before, comes to PC on 10th September.

The original Syberia, if you're unfamiliar, released all the way back in 2002, quickly charming adventure game fans with its gently surreal story of a New York lawyer dispatched to deal with the sale of a former automaton factory hidden in the French Alps.

An equally well-regarded sequel followed two years later, but it took a further 15 years for Walker's adventures to continue. Unfortunately, 2017's Syberia 3 was generally considered to be a bit of a dud - plagued by technical problems and flawed design - leaving many to assume its poor reception would mark the end of the series.

Syberia: The World Before - Release Date Trailer.

That, however, wasn't the case and publisher Microids announced a fourth game - Syberia: The World Before - back in 2019. This newest entry - once again directed by original series creator Benoît Sokal, who sadly passed away earlier this year - splits its story across two different timelines. Kate Walker returns - her story unfolding in 2004 - while a second plot strand, set in 1937, follows a new playable character, 17-year-old pianist Dana Roze, as struggles against the looming fascist threat of the Brown Shadow at the start of the Second World War.

If you're intrigued, a free playable prologue episode has been available on Steam and GOG since late last year. The full version of Syberia: The World Before will be available on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store for £34.99 when it launches on 10th December this year.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Syberia: The World Before

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Myst's formerly Oculus Quest exclusive remake heading to PC and Xbox this month

Playable in VR and on 2D screens.

24

Lone Echo 2 will miss its August launch date, delayed to "later this year"

More time needed for "polish and [to] reach our desired quality level."

8

Tetris Effect: Connected is heading to Switch in October

Includes cross-platform online play.

16

Jet Set Radio returns in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

UPDATE: Sonic and Tails confirmed too.

29

Annapurna's acclaimed afterlife puzzler I Am Dead now available on PlayStation and Xbox

Spirit of adventure.

1

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Someone should make a game about: rabbit holes

That's interesting!

7

Essential | Dorfromantik review - gentle elegance from a deceptively challenging village builder

Hexcellent.

47

Feature | The joy of treating demos like a finished game

Discworlds.

116

Feature | Grindstone and games that balance luck and skill

I just enjoy seeing what will happen.

7

New Pokémon Snap walkthrough, story guide, objective list and tips

Our walkthrough for New Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo Switch.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch