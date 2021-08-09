Annapurna's acclaimed afterlife puzzler I Am Dead now available on PlayStation and Xbox

Spirit of adventure.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 August 2021

Following its launch on PC and Switch last year, I Am Dead, the acclaimed afterlife puzzler from developers Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg (who've previously worked on the likes of Hohokum and Wilmot's Warehouse) is now available for Xbox and PlayStation.

I Am Dead, which is published by Annapurna Interactive, casts players as recently deceased museum curator Morris Lupton, who, with a little help from his equally non-corporeal dog Sparky, must save his tiny island home of Shelmerston from volcanic destruction.

It's a thoroughly endearing adventure that plays out a little like a supernatural find-the-object game as players investigate the islanders' memories and use Morris' ghostly vision to twirl, slice, and probe the beautiful diorama-style innards of objects around him.

I Am Dead - Xbox and PlayStation Trailer.

"Its dioramas reveal a lot of interesting human stuff," wrote Eurogamer's Christian Donlan in his I Am Dead review last year. "The way people treat things, the hopes they put into their possessions, the things they do not value enough... And beauty. Beauty everywhere."

"More than anything," he concluded, "[I Am Dead] is a reminder of that bright contradiction - that death has absolutely everything to do with life."

I Am Dead is available now on PlayStation and Xbox for around £16.

More about I Am Dead

