Here's the cool new trailer for Insomniac's Spider-Man game

Sony's released a new trailer for Insomniac's Spider-Man game and it looks awesome.

In the video we see more of Peter Parker. With Kingpin behind bars, Parker dares to wonder whether it's safe for him to relax. We also see Peter's "very close friend" Mary Jane Watson and Aunt May.

Of course it's not long before we see Spider-Man do his thing, fighting against a raft of enemies and sorting out a bank robbery. We also see what looks like a playable Mary Jane section.

Spider-Man comes out at some point in 2018.