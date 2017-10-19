Hollow Knight's spooky free expansion Grimm Troupe has a release date

Hollow Knight's next free expansion, Grimm Troupe, will finally launch on PC on October 26th, developer Team Cherry has announced.

Grimm Troupe is the second free content expansion released for Team Cherry's beautiful, insect-themed Metroidvania game, following Hidden Dreams earlier this year. It's a spooky Halloween-themed affair framed around a twisted ritual to light the mysterious Nightmare Lantern and summon the titular Grimm Troupe.

Grimm Troupe will introduce a new major quest line, new bossfights, new friendly NPCs and enemies, new charms, and new music. It also brings a bit of a quality-of-life addition in the form of custom Map Markers.

Grimm Troupe will arrive as a free update on Steam and GOG, and an updated version of the game will be made available at the same time through Humble Bundle for DRM Free players.

Hollow Knight's PS4 and Switch versions, due at some still-unspecified date, are set to include Grimm Troupe - and presumably Hollow Dreams - at launch.