Classic FM's video game music show is back for a second series in November

Classic FM has announced that its weekly video game music show High Score will return for a second series, consisting of six hour-long episodes, in November.

High Score will once again be presented by Jessica Curry, BAFTA-award-winning composer, and co-founder of Everybody's Gone to the Rapture studio The Chinese Room. Its first and final episodes, due to run on November 4th an December 9th, will invite listeners to submit music requests, and the remaining four episode's will each focus on a distinct theme.

November 11th's episode will feature "depictions of love", and "quests" is the theme on November 18th. "Spoken and sung voices in games" will be celebrated on November 25th, and Jessica will select the best video game music of 2017 on December 2nd.

High Score's first series was broadcast earlier this year and was, according to Classic FM, the most popular programme ever to grace its 'Listen Again' on-demand service. Unfortunately, none of the original episodes are currently available to stream.

If you fancy giving the second series of High Score an ear-watch, however, it begins on Classic FM on November 4th at 9pm.