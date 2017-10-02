HTC Vive bundles free Fallout 4 VR for limited time

HTC Vive virtual reality headset bundles now offer a free copy of Fallout 4 VR while stocks last.

Fallout 4 VR is the entire Fallout 4 game in virtual reality, with new combat, crafting and reimagined building systems. It's full-priced - £40 - but not due until 12th December so HTC will give you a redemption code for it.

HTC Vive, remember, costs £599.

You could say the Christmas promotions are promotions are ho-ho-hotting up! Ha! Ha ha!

To qualify for the Fallout freebie you need to buy Vive from the official website or an authorised retailer, whoever they are - I can't find a list of them. And this is a limited promotion while stocks last. Check the terms and conditions for specifics.

Those who already own an HTC Vive headset are a bit buggered, although there's a consolation offer whereby you can pre-order Fallout 4 VR and receive three months of Viveport (the headset's app store) subscription for free.

Ian played Fallout 4 VR last summer and wasn't a fan, although Wesley played it more recently and told me he liked it - he never got around to writing about it. Apparently it's a lot better than Skyrim VR, which teleports you around and leaves you feeling rather icky.