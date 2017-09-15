Later this month, Elite players will fight the Thargoids for the first time since the nineties

It's a date: 26th September marks the long-awaited release of Elite Dangerous: Horizons 2.4 - The Return and the first time Elite players can fight the Thargoids since the nineties.

The Thargoids are the Elite series' evil alien race. Players have discovered multiple hints at their arrival in Elite Dangerous in recent years (first contact was made in January), but later this month it all comes to a head.

Frontier released a new trailer - an Elite Dangerous Commander Chronicles cinematic - in which the Thargoids strut their stuff. It doesn't look good for humanity, to be honest.

"On launch day you'll be interacting with the most mysterious and deadly things you've encountered in the Elite Dangerous galaxy - the Thargoids," said Frontier.

"Elite Dangerous 2.4 The Return will then continue to roll out with interactive narrative-based content emerging over the coming months.

"We can't wait to see how you fare against these potentially deadly adversaries on Tuesday 26 September."

The last time Elite players were able to fight the Thargoids was in 1995 with the release of Frontier: First Encounters, the third game in the series.

For more on the Thargoids, check out our feature on the alien hunters of Elite Dangerous.