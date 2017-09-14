Mysterious monarch sim Kingdom is now available on Switch

Back in 2015 developer Noio unleashed Kingdom, a beautifully enigmatic side-scrolling game about creating and expanding an empire. Now that game is available on the Nintendo Switch eShop as Kingdom: New Lands.

Priced at £10.99 / €14.99 / $14.99, Kingdom: New Lands plants players on a horse with a bag of coins and asks them to go to town. Or rather, to build a town. It's not exactly clear how to go about concocting, and then ruling, a civilization - and that's the point. Daenerys Targaryen made it look so easy.

"Kingdom skilfully pitches a powerful discover-it-yourself idea at just the right level, neither too frustrating nor too easy," our Bertie Purchase said upon recommending Kingdom in his review.

In the time since its 2015 launch Kingdom has been played by over 600k players across PC, Mac, Linux, Xbox One, iOS and Android.