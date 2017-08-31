The developer of Dead Rising is making a mobile Puzzle Fighter

Puzzle Fighter is back, this time on mobile and developed by the team behind Dead Rising.

Capcom Vancouver built the free-to-download Puzzle Fighter for iPhone, iPad and Android devices. It's due out soon as a soft launch in select countries, with a global release planned for late 2017.

Puzzle Fighter is a much-loved gem-crushing puzzle game that features characters and stages from various Capcom franchises. This new Puzzle Fighter has Ryu, Ken and Chun-Li from Street Fighter, X from Mega Man, Morrigan from Darkstalkers and of course Frank West and Chuck Greene from Dead Rising. They have voice over and cinematic special moves, Capcom said.

You pick a character, with two assist characters for help. You strategically build up gems and destroy them to trigger combos that knock out your opponent. The teaser trailer, below, shows off Puzzle Fighter's new look, which has already divided fans.

Here are some screenshots:

For reference, this is how Puzzle Fighter used to look in the mid 90s (via Super Puzzle Fighter 2).

Capcom promised real-time player-versus-player gameplay on mobile devices, which should be cool. The developers said they've aimed for "simple yet highly addictive puzzle action".