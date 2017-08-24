KFC unleashes VR training game about cooking fried chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has wrought a VR game about cooking its signature dish.

As reported by Eater, KFC actually announced this game in a press release and is allegedly using it with Oculus Rift to train employees.

We're still looking into the validity of this claim, and while we'll take the training aspect with a grain of salt (and a side of hot sauce), it wouldn't be surprising that KFC would create such a ridiculous game as the fast food chain is represented by ad agency Wieden + Kennedy, who have dabbled in absurdist promotional video games before.

Back in 2012 the agency released the batshit insane Old Spice promo game Dikembe Mutombo's 4 1/2 Weeks to Save the World. I can't remember what it had to do with Old Spice, but I still remember that catchy Thanksgiving song all these years later.

As for this KFC training game, it portrays Colonel Sanders as a nefarious AI overlord who has trapped the player character in a BioShock-esque kitchen where they must inspect, rinse, bread, rack, and pressure-fry the poultry, lest they be trapped in this nightmare forever.

We've reached out to KFC's parent company Yum! Brands, Inc., about the origins of this VR game and we'll update as we find out more. For now, let's just appreciate that we live in a world in which it exists.