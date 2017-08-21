Stick it to the Man dev's wordless platformer Fe is coming to Switch

Last year EA announced a quirky platformer about the beauty of mother nature called Fe as the latest in its EA Originals initiative to partner with indie devs. Now that game has been confirmed for Switch, in addition to PS4, Xbox One and PC, when it launches next year.

Fe is being developed by Stick it to the Man developer Zoink, which is also working on another "multiplatform" title confirmed for Switch, Flipping Death.

Fe is a wordless adventure about a cub that communicates with other forms of nature through sound. Along the way they'll climb, glide and dig through the scenery as they ward off the mechanical "Silent Ones" that are robbing the forest of its rhythm. Our Chris Donlan said it looks like "Metroidvania for the Hot Yoga crowd."

Creative lead Klaus Lyngeled said Fe is heavily inspired by his time hanging out in the woods as a child.

"We wanted to create a game that gives the feeling of exploring something special," Lyngeled said. "We would spend hours in the woods as kids, and while it felt scary at first, eventually the strange sounds became familiar - you become part of nature and the forest feels like home. Players will realise similar feelings as they play through Fe."