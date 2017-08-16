Danger Zone crashes onto Xbox One this autumn

Danger Zone comes out on Xbox One this autumn.

Danger Zone is inspired by Crash Mode from the Burnout series. Indeed its developer, Three Fields Entertainment, was started by the founders of Burnout maker Criterion.

Three Fields Entertainment said Danger Zone, which launched on PC and PlayStation 4 earlier this year, hits Xbox One with 12 new levels, three new cars and on Xbox One X, 4K resolution support.

Danger Zone explodes on to @Xbox this Fall. 12 new levels. 3 new cars. Enhanced for Xbox One X including native 4k. Follow us for news/vids pic.twitter.com/JofVArQIqa — Official TFE (@3FieldsEnt) August 15, 2017

Christian Donlan reviewed Danger Zone, awarding it a nice shiny recommended badge. "Pared-back and wonderfully focused, this is a welcome blast of Burnout magic," he wrote.