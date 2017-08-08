All Walls Must Fall hits Steam Early Access today

All Walls Must Fall, the cool-looking tech-noir tactics spy thriller set in Berlin 2089, has launched on Steam Early Access today.

It's from German studio Inbetween Games, which was founded by ex-Yager developers who worked on Spec Ops: The Line and Dead Island 2 before the latter was cancelled.

You play All Walls Must Fall from an isometric camera perspective and control time-travelling secret agents as they jump and loop through a single night in Berlin. Using a pausable real-time system, you plan your decisions and use time manipulation abilities to carry out missions. Levels are procedurally recombined, lending the game a replayable campaign structure, but expect crafted components and set-pieces.

I've had my eye on All Walls Must Fall since its successful Kickstarter. There's a distinct X-Com and Syndicate vibe from the game, spliced with a dash of Rez. Inbetween Games also mentions The Banner Saga, Braid, Superhot and Crypt of the Necrodancer as influences.